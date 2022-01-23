Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

