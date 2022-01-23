Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $652.40 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $563.47 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

