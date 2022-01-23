Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

