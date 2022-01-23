Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of StoneX Group worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 100,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Abigail H. Perkins bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 32,053 shares worth $2,029,778. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

