Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,285 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,008,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,683,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 908,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.29. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

