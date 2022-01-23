Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 169,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $294.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.56 and a 200-day moving average of $265.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

