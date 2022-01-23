PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $7.96 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $303.84 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $7.96 or 0.00022499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006377 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 261,501,127 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

