Pangolin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $26.02 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.87 or 0.06998472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.72 or 1.00225646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,602,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars.

