Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 2,382 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

