Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Reaches $12.72 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.72 or 0.00036183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $39.58 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,081 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

