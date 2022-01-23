Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 81,629 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,629 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.21% of S&P Global worth $1,234,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 618,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 740,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $416.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

