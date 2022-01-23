Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.09% of Boston Scientific worth $675,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.