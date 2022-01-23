Parnassus Investments LLC Has $523.92 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,833,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,199 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Intel worth $523,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Intel stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

