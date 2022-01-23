Parnassus Investments LLC Has $754.71 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,804,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 442,715 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.86% of Gilead Sciences worth $754,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

