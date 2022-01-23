Parnassus Investments LLC Has $94.30 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Illumina worth $94,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 80.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.