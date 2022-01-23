Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,509 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 3.55% of Xylem worth $790,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 251,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.15. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.