Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,566,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,055 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.57% of Waste Management worth $980,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

