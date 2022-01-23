Parnassus Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,617,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,958,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Sysco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,145,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.41 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.