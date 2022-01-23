Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 208,593 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,593 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,003,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

