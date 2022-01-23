Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 335,464 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,464 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Applied Materials worth $906,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

