Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paylocity worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $2,223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 43.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

