PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

