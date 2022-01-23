PEAKDEFI Market Cap Reaches $109.89 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $109.89 million and $259,659.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006043 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,620,683,578 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,186,656 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

