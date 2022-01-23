Peercoin Market Capitalization Tops $15.35 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $11,465.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,354,007 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.