Pendle Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $25.31 million and $728,467.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.49 or 0.06895420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,691.21 or 1.00186058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

