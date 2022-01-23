Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,554 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Pentair worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Pentair by 116.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $64.34 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

