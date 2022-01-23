Peony Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and $207,467.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 104,128,294 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

