People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 11,864 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after buying an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,559,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 295.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,717,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of ESI opened at $22.93 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

