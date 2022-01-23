People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

