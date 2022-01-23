People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of CLX opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

