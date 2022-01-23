People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 3,750 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $46.94 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

