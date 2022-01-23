People s United Financial Inc. Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 304.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,589,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

