People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58.

