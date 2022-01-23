PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,161 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

