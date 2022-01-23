Perth Mint Gold Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,819.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $1,819.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $1,840.57 or 0.05200088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00045347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

PMGT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 950 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

