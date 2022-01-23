PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,275 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.87% of PetMed Express worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

