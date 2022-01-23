PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,067,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of PG&E worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PG&E by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after buying an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

