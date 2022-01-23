Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Tops $159.50 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Phantasma has a total market cap of $159.50 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00004398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,900.59 or 1.00148123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00091030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00029529 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00424497 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

