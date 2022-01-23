PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,175.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $54,175.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006149 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

