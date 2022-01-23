Phoneum One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,758.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $116,572.43 and approximately $4,758.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893,973,627 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.