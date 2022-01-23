Phore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,643.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $855,035.46 and approximately $1,643.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003413 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00540430 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,996,201 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.