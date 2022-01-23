Pickle Finance (PICKLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.51 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and $1.51 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.93 or 0.00019599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

