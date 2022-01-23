Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2,430.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00270426 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015448 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006541 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,501,241 coins and its circulating supply is 434,240,805 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

