Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PNFP opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

