Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $130.65 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $130.65 million and $278,435.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00266732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00080564 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00096588 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,756,151 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.