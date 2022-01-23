Pizza Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $515,001.59 and $4.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008657 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00381076 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

