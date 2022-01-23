Plair Achieves Market Cap of $410,310.20 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Plair has a total market capitalization of $410,310.20 and approximately $250.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plair has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006133 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

