PlatON (LAT) Hits Market Cap of $162.78 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. PlatON has a market cap of $162.78 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,632,609 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

