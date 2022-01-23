PlatON (LAT) Price Reaches $0.0743 on Top Exchanges

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. PlatON has a market cap of $170.60 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00045163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006278 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,493,077 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

