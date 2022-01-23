Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $0.0397 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Playcent has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $42,073.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00045384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

